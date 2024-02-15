The President of the Higher Education Planning, Evaluation, Accreditation and Coordination Council (YÖDAK) Professor Turgay Avcı to Yeniduzen and announced that the Council will examine all graduates of Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University.

It has been reported that some senior academicians were involved in financial fraud and the issuing of bogus graduation certificates.

Dr. Avcı pointed out that there are deficiencies in higher education, and emphasised that digital infrastructure is needed to eliminate the deficiencies and said, “This needs to be implemented as soon as possible”. Avcı stated that YÖDAK is ready to undertake this responsibility if the necessary infrastructure is provided.

The newspaper asked Dr. Avcı if reports about allegations of similar fake diplomas being given out at other universities were true and that some politicians had been awarded diplomas without real merit.

Avcı said, “We also read about certain allegations in the newspapers. What we call a claim must be based on certain data. Unfounded accusations were made against me too. Someone comes up with something. Some bogus media, daily online newspapers, write some things for different purposes and interests. Unfortunately, in this country, precautions need to be taken to distinguish between accurate and inaccurate journalism. If the allegations made are unfounded, there must be a price for it“, he said.

Dr. Avcı noted that work will begin to examine all other graduates of the Cyprus Health and Social Sciences University, who came to the fore with allegations of diploma fraud. He said, “We asked for all the documents from the university authorities, and we are starting a study to examine other graduates.

“Someone created and sold an illegal, unmerited diploma. The other one also bought it. A diploma was given to someone who should not have been given it, who has not graduated, who has not received the training.

“We are trying to get detailed information from the police, the investigation continues“, he said.

Pointing out that the Ministry of National Education, not YÖDAK, is responsible for the approval process of university graduates in North Cyprus, Avcı said, “What the law gives us is the equivalence procedures for diplomas received abroad. Within the scope of our audit, whether the academic staff in a department is sufficient, whether the infrastructure is adequate, and academic audits are in question.

“The curriculum is examined and compliance is determined when the programme is opened“, he said, emphasising that YÖDAK has no financial audit authority.

Stating that a “diploma tracking system” should be established to monitor the education and continuity of 90,000 students, Avcı said that YÖDAK is ready to undertake this responsibility if the necessary infrastructure is established.

“The same is true in the Council of Higher Education. According to the law and regulations, we do not have the authority to approve YÖDAK diploma graduation. But we also expressed our demands for this authority to be given to us and for the infrastructure to be completed”, Dr. Avcı said.

Yeniduzen