Saturday, 4 November 2023

An investigation similar to the prescription fraud will be launched into the Telecommunications Department, Minister of Public Works and Transportation Erhan Arıklı stated, Kibris Postasi reports.

On Friday, minister Arıklı carried out an inspection of Telecom department warehouses located in Nicosia, and grounds near SOS Children’s Village, where large quantities of Telecom materials have been dumped.

He was accompanied by the Director of the Telecommunications Department Ömer Kanlı and department staff.

After the inspection in the warehouses, Arıklı told the press that there have been allegations of irregularities such as uncounted inventory, misuse, theft, and more dating back years. He also mentioned that they had called on the Treasury Inspection and Investigation Board to investigate this matter three weeks ago, and the board has started the inventory process.

Arıklı said that buried materials have been found in many places, and there are 5,000 units of “Raychem” (heat-shrinkable joint kit) in the department’s inventory that are listed as “non-existent” in digital records. He also stated that some individuals were found to have engaged in commercial activities with the department, indicating that there might be deliberate misuse and theft.

Arıklı noted that it is clear that inventories have not been taken in the warehouses for years. He mentioned that materials buried in the vicinity of the department’s warehouse near SOS Children’s Village have been photographed by the Inspection Board. Arıklı added that the Audit Office and the Prosecutor’s Office will be called upon regarding this matter, and just like in the case of prescription fraud, there may be challenging days ahead.

Kibris Postasi