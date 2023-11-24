Friday 24 November 2023

The only victims of the prescription fraud investigation are the patients, the Republican Turkish Party (CTP) has said, Yeniduzen reports.

In a statement from the CTP, it was noted that there are serious disruptions in the treatment of patients who cannot access medicines, and it is possible some of them have died for this reason. The investigation had affected over 100,000 insured and retiree patients, it was said.

The statement issued by the CTP is as follows:

“As of September 13, 2023, the investigation into ‘Prescription Fraud,’ began at the Social Insurance Department and continues with police investigations, has turned into a complete nightmare for patients.

“Many chronic, low-income, or bedridden patients are helplessly waiting for these investigations to end in their homes. These groups are trying to access medications that are often unavailable in public hospitals.

“The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is in complete despair to rebuild the system and alleviate patient suffering. The Minister of Health has been maintaining silence from the very beginning, as if he is not the minister for private doctors, pharmacists, and most importantly, the patients.

“Since September 13, 48 pharmacists and 16 doctors have been arrested, with their assets and bank accounts seized. While the health community is grappling with a serious trauma both socially and psychologically, on the one hand, pharmacists whose accounts have been seized but released on bail are on the verge of bankruptcy. The drug supply chain has turned into complete chaos, leaving over 100,000 insured patients stranded.

“Despite the Ministry of Labour and Social Security’s announcement that prescriptions written in public hospitals would be available to Social Security as of November 1, 2023, the system has not yet been established.

“Once again, as the Republican Turkish Party, we want to emphasise:

“The only victims of this incompetence, chaos, and indifference are the patients. Patients who cannot access medication are experiencing serious disruptions in their treatments, and there may even be losses among them. Over 100,000 insured and insurance retiree patients are in a difficult situation”.

The statement went on to call on the government to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

All relevant actors need to focus on patient-centred solutions and systems. There is no other alternative, the statement concluded.

Yeniduzen