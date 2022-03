Monday, 28 March 2022.

An Irish bar In Alsancak was razed to the ground in the early hours of Monday morning, Yeniduzen reported.

Paddi Longs in Dumlupınar Street in Alsancak was deliberately set on fire just after midnight last night.

Firefighters extinguished the fire but the building was completely burnt out.

A 41-year individual has been arrested suspected of committing arson. Meanwhile the investigation continues.

Yeniduzen