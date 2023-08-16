Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Residents of Iskele have expressed concerns about their quality of life and increased feelings of insecurity, Yeniduzen reports.

According to the report, locals are complaining about ongoing building work which is unsupported by proper infrastructure and the fact that they are being outnumbered by foreign nationals who are mainly Russians and Iranians.

Increased foreign population numbers have also led to a rise in entertainment venues and nightclubs, which have, according to a former bouncer, security guards who are not trained to manage rowdy customers are only picked for their burly appearance. The beating to death of a British Turkish Cypriot Huseyin Mavideniz a visitor is one example.

One interviewee said that he felt nervous just walking down the street.

Overall indigenous Turkish Cypriots feel that they are completely outnumbered.

