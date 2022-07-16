Saturday, 16 July 2022

Construction sites found to be polluting Iskele beach have been closed down, Yeniduzen reported.

Analyses of sea water carried out by the Ministry of Health in June revealed serious pollution in the water. Yesterday, it was announced that further analysis showed that the water was clean.

Speaking about the pollution, Mayor Hasan Sadıkoğlu said the following: “The construction sites that have been found to cause pollution have been sealed off. A fine was issued by the Environmental Protection Agency“.

Sadıkoğlu assured that the sea water off the Iskele Municipality Public Beach is clean, adding that there was no more wastewater flowing onto the beach.

He said that the necessary cleaning work had been carried out in the presence of the Environmental Engineer, explaining that the area cleaned of the wastewater is under the control of the municipality.

Yeniduzen