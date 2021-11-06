LGC News logo

Israel To Provide Buffer Zone Surveillance System

  • 1 min ago

North Cyprus News - UN Buffer ZoneSouth Cyprus and Israel, have signed an agreement to install a new surveillance system covering the buffer zone in an attempt to stop illegal migrants crossing to the south, Yeniduzen reported.

The agreement was signed during a recent meeting with Israeli Defence Ministry officials who visited the island.

According to Greek Cypriot daily ‘Cyprus Mail’, the buffer zone has been used as a conduit for irregular migrants arriving in North Cyprus headed for the south of the island.

The project is predicted to cost €27.5 million to monitor the 180-kilometre-long buffer zone, known as the Green Line, dividing the island. The buffer zone varies in depth between 20 metres and seven kilometres. The plan is to use cameras 24/7 to cover more of the blind spots in order to prevent irregular migrants crossing to the south. 

Yeniduzen

