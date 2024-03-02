World-famous chef James Oliver* has endorsed Turkish Cypriot Chef Meliz Berg’s book “Meliz’s Kitchen”, which includes recipes for traditional Turkish Cypriot dishes and ranks first on the best-selling books lists on Amazon and Sunday Times, Kibris Postasi reports.

Meliz Berg is known as a self-taught chef, recipe developer, and food content creator.

Jamie Oliver, who has praised the book, which contains many recipes including meze, salads, vegetarian dishes, kebabs and deserts, shared his thoughts on social media.

*Jamie Oliver is a famous British chef, television presenter, author and restaurateur.

Oliver created and presented many cooking programs from 1998 to 2014.

Kibris Postasi