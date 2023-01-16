Monday, 16 January 2023

Last December was the second warmest December in Cyprus since 1941, Head of the Met Office Raif İlker Buran said, Kibris Postasi reports.

Commenting on the rain that has fallen since January 11, Buran told Turkish Agency Cyprus (TAK) that “Winter has come late, but meteorological forecasts show that the precipitation will continue in the coming months“.

The Met Office director also stated that rainfall levels in autumn 2022 had increased by 78 percent above normal but had remained 17 percent below normal in November.

He said that the normal average rainfall for the month of January is 749 mm in the TRNC, however, this amount of rainfall had occurred in the first 16 days of the month, and that it will exceed seasonal norms up to the end of January.

Buran said that the rainy weather will fade out by this evening when it will be mostly partly cloudy until January 24. He said that from January 24-25, a new weather system bringing more rain will arrive in the region.

The air temperature tomorrow will be around 17-20 C, and winds will be moderate, occasionally strong from the north and east, the Met Office director said.

Kibris Postasi