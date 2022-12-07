Wednesday, 7 December 2022

A joint search and rescue exercise is being carried out today within the framework of a protocol signed between the Civil Defence Organisation and the Turkish Interior Ministry’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), BRT reports.

The search and rescue exercise taking place in the districts of Lefkoşa, Gazimağusa, Güzelyurt and Girne with the participation of teams from the TRNC Civil Defence Organisation and Türkiye’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) which got underway at noon today.

An intervention scenario following a 7.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Cyprus is being played out.

A team of 132 personnel from Türkiye and 27 vehicles from the TRNC will be taking part in the exercise carried out within the framework of a cooperation protocol between Türkiye and the TRNC.

