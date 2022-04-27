LGC News logo

Journalist Resigns After Tatar’s Complaints to Ankara

  • 10:00 am

Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Rasıh Reşat, former chief editor for Kibris Postasi, has announced that he has resigned from his position as the Head of the Foreign Press Association, after President Ersin Tatar complained to Turkey about the content of his writings and the need to establish a complaint authority.

Rasıh Reşat’s social media sharing is as follows;

I have resigned from my position as the Chairman of the Foreign Press Union and membership upon the President’s complaint about my articles and the necessity of the complaint authority”.

Kibris Postasi

