Friday, 13 October 2023

Arrests continue in prescription fraud. Doctors and pharmacists are arrested and then released on bail, journalist Gökhan Altiner writing for Kibris Postasi says.

He said that the situation is profound and wonders how many more doctors and pharmacists will be arrested.

Altiner states that the arrest of former Prime Minister and Speaker of the House Sibel Siber has shocked everyone.

He said that Dr. Sibel, who is a specialist in internal medicine, is well known, extremely decent and uncorrupt. She would have no need to write fake prescriptions.

Altiner notes that details of the arrest have not been made public yet.

