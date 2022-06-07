Tuesday, 6 June 2022

The Cyprus Turkish Journalists Union has issued a statement calling on all sectors of society to defend freedom of thought and speech and to act together with them in the struggle to prevent the changes to be made in the Laws of Punishment, Protection of Private Life and the Confidential Areas of Life, and Publications, Kibris Postasi reported.

In the written statement made by the executive of the Journalists Union, it was pointed out that while the country was struggling with recession and inflation, most of society was trying to survive on incomes below the poverty line, meanwhile the government’s priorities were revealed with the urgent demand for amendments to laws they had submitted to the General Assembly of Parliament.

The statement said: “The changes to be made in the Misguided Broadcasting Laws are a reflection of a fascist trend.

“The amendments to be made in all three laws are aimed at preventing society (individuals and institutions) from expressing their free thought in every medium, including social media.

“It is impossible for us journalists to remain spectators to this. We will continue to do our best on every platform so that the changes envisaged in the said laws do not materialise”.

On Monday, Kibris Postasi reported that the debate at the Assembly about the new amendments were postponed for a week because there were so many objections to their introduction.

The newspaper reported that there were techinical problems with the microphones and heckling from the public gallery.

Defending the amendments, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said that some of the laws dated back from the days of British colonisation of Cyprus and that updates made in 2007 were inadequate.

Kibris Postasi