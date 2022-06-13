Monday, 13 June 2022

Journalists protesting against proposed amendments to laws that will curb the right to freedom of speech and expression filled the public gallery at the Assembly this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

As part of their protest and to indicate that the press will be muzzled, they taped their mouths with black tape.

Speaker of the Assembly, Zorlu Töre, demanded that they leave. However, opposition members of parliament said that they were not interfering with the work of the Assembly and had a right to remain there.

Yeniduzen