LGC News logo

Journalists Make ‘Silent’ Protest at Assembly

  • 12:48 pm

North Cyprus News - Journalists silent protest

Monday, 13 June 2022

Journalists protesting against proposed amendments to laws that will curb the right to freedom of speech and expression filled the public gallery at the Assembly this morning, Yeniduzen reported.

As part of their protest and to indicate that the press will be muzzled, they taped their mouths with black tape.

North Cyprus News - Rasıh Reşat - former chief editor Kibris Postasi
[Rasıh Reşat – former chief editor Kibris Postasi]
Speaker of the Assembly, Zorlu Töre, demanded that they leave. However, opposition members of parliament said that they were not interfering with the work of the Assembly and had a right to remain there.

Yeniduzen

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on pinterest
Share on email

Other Stories

 

Other Stories

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved |

LGC News

Facebook