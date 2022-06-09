Thursday, 9 June 2022

The Cyprus Turkish Journalists Union, which has launched a protest against three draft laws restricting fundamental rights and freedoms, unfurled a banner in front of the prime ministry this morning. The banner read “Freedom is greater than you #Hands Off!“, Yeniduzen reported.

The journalists’ union issued the following statement:

“We are raising our struggle against draft laws that restrict our fundamental rights and freedoms.

“We stand together and stand together to protect our freedoms”.

“They want handcuffs on our thoughts, cells for our voices, and locks on our expressions.

“We will not allow it.

“We’ll say “don’t touch” !

“We will descend from the columns, from the pages, from the studios, from our printing houses to the streets.

“They say, “Your word is great !

“Freedom is bigger than you. DO NOT TOUCH !

“DO NOT TOUCH journalism, freedom of thought, independence of the judiciary!

“We reject the changes to be made in the laws that are a blow to the freedom of expression”.

Yeniduzen