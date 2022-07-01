Friday, 1 July 2022

A Supreme Court ruling that Meryem Özkurt, a director of BRTK be sentenced to two months in prison for contravening election bans has been upheld.

Özkurt was brought before the court for violating the election ban regarding the broadcasting of the opening ceremony of Geçitköy Reservoir on BRT while the election bans were in progress, and was sentenced to two months in prison.

The Supreme Election Board (YSK) requested that broadcasts in Geçitköy and Maraş, which took place in October 2020, be halted on the grounds that they fall within the scope of election bans; Özkurt did not stop the broadcast and did not comply with the warning of the YSK.

Ms Özkurt, who attended court to hear the charges, in the presence of Judge Mine Ozankaya at Nicosia Criminal Court on June 7, 2022, accepted the charges.

Judge Ozankaya mentioned that Meryem Özkurt acted against the decisions of the YSK and committed the crimes that were the subject of the lawsuit, and emphasised the importance of people in public office to comply with the law.

Yeniduzen