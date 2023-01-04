Wednesday, 4 January 2023

There is a potential problem accessing Euro Diesel after the arrival of the Turkish Petroleum (K-PET) fuel vessel was delayed, Yeniduzen reports.

However, ALPET is supplying a limited amount of Euro Diesel to petrol stations in order to avoid stocks running out.

The K-PET fuel ship is expected to arrive in North Cyprus at the weekend at the earliest and by 10 January, at the latest.

Vice President of the Petroleum Association, Ertan Fidan, told Yeniduzen that there is no shortage of Euro Diesel from ALPET. He also said that currently, there were no supply issues for unleaded petrol.

Yeniduzen