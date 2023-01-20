Friday, 20 January 2023

Motorists queued at petrol stations following an announcement that there would be a large increase in fuel prices at midnight tonight, Kibris Postasi reports.

K-Pet petrol stations closed after there was a run on fuel purchasing.

Kibris Postasi points out that on January 12, Minister of Economy and Energy Olgun Amcaoğlu stated that there would be no change in fuel prices.

He also stated that the fuel shortage at K-Pet stations had been resolved two days ago, however, it was reported that they had closed.

