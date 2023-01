Monday, 16 January 2023

Many Cyprus Turkish Petroleum (K-Pet) stations have run out of 95 octane unleaded fuel because of the delay in fuel deliveries, Yeniduzen reports.

Last week shortages of Euro Diesel were announced.

The Vice-President of the Petroleum Association told Yeniduzen that the ship supplying fuel for K-PET had been delayed because of bad weather. He added, however, that fuel should arrive on the island tomorrow.

Yeniduzen