General Manager of Turkish Cypriot Petroleum (K-Pet) Malik Işimtekin has said that meetings have been held with the Ministry of Economy and Energy with the agenda of stopping the sale of 98 octane petrol as of March 18, Kibris Postasi reports.

These meetings are continuing, İşimtekin said.

The issue, which has come to the agenda due to high costs, is being evaluated by the government and K-Pet authorities.

Speaking to Kibris Postasi about the issue, K-Pet General Manager Malik Işimtekin pointed out that the costs are very high and said, “That’s why we are evaluating this issue”.

Noting that there is nothing definite at the moment, İşimtekin said, “If it becomes clear, it will be announced to the public“.

Kibris Postasi