Friday, 13 January 2023

Karpaz Gate Marina, has opened exclusive new leisure facilities.

A total of 120 million euros has been spent on providing gym facilities, an indoor pool with jacuzzi and conference rooms.

There is also a yacht club with lounge, kitchen, play area and meeting room.

Karpaz Gate Marina has been rated with Five Gold Anchors and is an official Port of Entry and is consistently recognised in the annual TYHA Marina of the Year Awards.

The marina also operates an RYA training centre.

Karpaz Gate Marina Press Release