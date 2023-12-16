Locals have complained about the noise from dog shelters in Karşıyaka, Kibris Postasi reports.

Speaking on the issue, the mayor of Lapta-Alsancak-Çamlıbel, Fırat Ataser told Kibris Postasi that permission had been granted for a live-stock farm, however a dog shelter was built on the same land.

The mayor said that permission would be withdrawn to have dog shelters following complaints by local residents about the noise.

He said that no matter how many shelters were built, it would not stop the problem of stray animals. He said that children in the community were afraid to walk in streets because stray dogs were wandering around.

Mayor Ataser said that people from other regions were dumping unwanted animals in Karşıyaka.

“The streets are full of dogs due to legal gaps“, he said.

Neutering animals was not enough, Ataser said, adding that launching a dog adoption programme would help to solve the problem.

He emphasised that, in addition to the adoption programme, a veterinary hospital would be established locally.

“We will undertake work that does not exist on the island“, the mayor said.

Kibris Postasi