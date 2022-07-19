Tuesday, 19 July 2022

There are alternating power cuts across the country because of a malfunction at the Teknecik Power Station, Kibris Postasi reported.

Chairman of Kib-Tek’s Board of Directors, Hasan Akyiğit, who made the announcement, said that work is ongoing to repair the fault.

Earlier today, it was reported that plumes of black smoke were seen emanating from the power station’s chimney. The Kib-Tek chairman said that there was insufficient oxygen reaching the combustion chamber and therefore the fuel could not burn cleanly.

Kibris Postasi