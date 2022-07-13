Wednesday, 13 July 2022.

Electricity authority Kib-Tek has announced that there will be an eight-hour power cut in the Yeni Bogazici region of Famagusta tomorrow, Kibris Postasi reported.

The power cut will last between 9am and 5pm on Thursday, 14 July.

The areas affected will be as follows: Crystal Rocks Hotel, Salamis Hotel, Caravan Camp, part of Yeni Boğaziçi Village, Bedis Beach, School Road, Fairgrounds, Eyva and Cennet Restaurant Areas, Lions Garden,Electricity will not be provided to the EMU Beach Club and Cultural Centre Area, Caesar Apartments, İlkay Genç Sitesi, and Olar İnşaat Sitesi.

Kibris Postasi