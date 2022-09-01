Kib-Tek Chairman of the Board Hasan Akyiğit ,has submitted his resignation, Yeniduzen reported.

He said that the reason for his resignation was that the Kib-Tek’s General Manager had been dismissed without his approval, thus creating an atmosphere of chaos within the institution.

In his letter of resignation submitted to the Prime Ministry, Akyiğit stated that an atmosphere of chaos was created in the institution due to “attempting to corrupt the senior management and dismissal of the General Manager without his approval“.

In this context, Akyiğit stated that he would not be able to properly serve the citizens and Kib-Tek and stated that he was resigning from his post.

Hüseyin Pasha has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, Kibris Postasi reported.

Yeniduzen