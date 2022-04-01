LGC News logo

Kib-Tek Borrows 50 Million Lira For Fuel Purchase

  • 9:44 am

Friday April 1, 2022

Cyprus News - KIB-TEKThe Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority – Kib-Tek has borrowed 50 million Turkish Lira in order to purchase fuel, Yeniduzen reported.

The decision, which was taken by the Council of Ministers, was announced in the Official Gazette. It was stated that the Council of Ministers had:

Approved the purchase of an instalment loan of 50,000,000 TL (Fifty Million Turkish Liras) with a 24-month maturity and a government guarantee, with an annual interest rate of TLREF+10.00, from Capital Bank Ltd. for the borrowing from the institution for fuel supply”.

Yeniduzen

