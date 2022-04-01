Friday April 1, 2022

The Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority – Kib-Tek has borrowed 50 million Turkish Lira in order to purchase fuel, Yeniduzen reported.

The decision, which was taken by the Council of Ministers, was announced in the Official Gazette. It was stated that the Council of Ministers had:

“Approved the purchase of an instalment loan of 50,000,000 TL (Fifty Million Turkish Liras) with a 24-month maturity and a government guarantee, with an annual interest rate of TLREF+10.00, from Capital Bank Ltd. for the borrowing from the institution for fuel supply”.

Yeniduzen