Tuesday, 6 June 2022

An investigation into corruption charges against the former General Manager of Kib-Tek Gürcan Erdoğan was brought as evidence to the Nicosia Heavy Penal Court, Yeniduzen reported on Monday.

Following months of investigation into Erdoğan‘s report to the Prime Minstry’s Inspection Board regarding his overtime pay, it was discovered that he had claimed overtime exceeding 25 percent.

Erdoğan and his driver H.İ were charged with a total of 500 offences. Both defendants were arrested. Erdoğan, who denied the charges and his driver were remanded in custody without bail.

Erdoğan was charged with exceeding his authority, issuing misleading statements, making irregular payments and illegal transactions and causing damage to the institution.

The inspection board discovered that between the period of June 2016 and January 2018, Erdoğan had claimed 64,671 TL for overtime. Erdoğan kept 61,423 TL for himself while his chauffeur H.İ. illegally received 3,247 TL.

Prior to the arrests, the report was sent to the Prosecutor’s Office by the Prime Ministry Inspection Board. Emre Efendi, a lawyer representing the Kıb-Tek Board of Directors, visited the Police Headquarters and filed a criminal complaint against both Gürcan Erdoğan and his driver.

Yeniduzen