Thursday, 24 February, 2022.

A statement on how to “Get Rid of Black Holes Causing the Kib-Tek Crisis and How Not to Create New Black Holes’’ was issued by the Chamber of Mechanical Engineers, Yeniduzen reported.

The statement said that the political appointments of Kib-Tek management should end. Managers should have the appropriate technical qualifications, it said. The AKSA [Turkish power plant in Kelecik supplying 50 percent of power] contract should be rewritten as it prevents free competition, giving AKSA an advantage.

It also said that logistics decisions regarding the power authority should not be made in secret by the Council of Ministers. Merely throwing money at Kib-Tek’s multiple problems will not work, the statement said.

The chamber emphasised that the necessary technical measures were essential in order to provide power at peak times. Sustainable energy production and storage was indispensable, it said.

The statement goes on to list a raft of measures required to update the management of the electricity authority, including acquisition of new generators, properly monitoring essential spare part supplies and locking in fuel prices with suppliers.

For the full text click here – Yeniduzen