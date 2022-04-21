Thursday, 21 April 2022

Kib-Tek has been forced to reduce electricity output by 50 percent because of a fuel shortage, Kibris Postasi reported.

According to the report, fuel samples taken from a tanker owned by Sidereal Denizcilik Ltd. have shown the fuel to be “defective”. Following which discovery, the tanker carrying the fuel was sent back to Israel.

The results of the fuel analysis showed that the total amount of precipitate should be 0.1 at most, but was 0.13 ; Carbon residue is 15.5 while it should be a maximum of 15 values With the point test, the cleaning rate should be at a maximum of 1, but it turned out to be 5.

Meanwhile, the Teknecik power station has only two days of fuel left to produce electricity.

Kibris Postasi