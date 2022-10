Thursday, 20 October 2022

Kib-Tek has published it multi-tariff prices effective from 1 November, Yeniduzen reports.

Prices per kWh

Unit price between 07.00 – 17.00: 0 TL + Fixed Fee + Fuel Fee

Unit price between 17.00 – 22.00: 1.27 TL + Fixed Fee + Fuel Fee

Unit price between 22.00 – 07.00: 1.13 TL + Fixed Fee + Fuel Fee

*Fixed Cost vs. Fuel Cost, “variable”

Winter period

Normal hours: 07.00 – 17.00

Peak hours: 17.00 – 22.00

Off-peak hours: 22.00 – 07.00

Yeniduzen