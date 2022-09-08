Thursday, 8 September 2022

State electricity authority Kib-Tek should rethink its policy on managing fuel stocks, Kibris Postasi writes.

The next tender for fuel will be held on 12 September and currently, Kib-Tek has 2-3 days of fuel left. The electricity company does have the capacity to store 60,000 tons of fuel.

There are concerns about the tensions between Greece and Turkey in the Aegean.

It has been suggested that ships coming from the Black Sea into the Sea of Marmara and heading for the Mediterranean via the Aegean may be at risk within the framework of possible tensions in the Aegean,

Therefore, Kib-Tek should have a “Plan B”* in the event that a supply ship is unable to reach the Teknecik power station. *In fact, because of the “just in time delivery policy”, delays in offloading fuel have been the cause of power cuts in the past. [Ed.]

Kibris Postasi