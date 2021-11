Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority (Kıb-Tek) has warned its subscribers who owe 469 TL or more, except for this month’s bill, that their electricity supplies will be cut if they do not pay their debts by Thursday, Kibris Postasi reported.

This warning includes all Kib-Tek consumers, official institutions, organizations, private and legal entities, who have an unpaid balance of over 469 TL.

Kibris Postasi