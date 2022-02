Friday, 18 February, 2022.

Kib-Tek will be introducing a single tariff for electricity at the end of March, Yeniduzen reported on Thursday.

Multiple tariffs will be abolished and the 15% discount linked to domestic consumption will also be removed.

The new single tariff will be introduced on 22 March after the price per kilowatt hour (kWh) has been determined.

Yeniduzen