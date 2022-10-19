Tuesday, 18 October 2022

Kib-Tek it to reinstate its multi-tariff system following a decision taken by the Council of Minister, Yeniduzen reports.

The multi-tariff was first put into effect during the period of the CTP-TDP-HP-DP coalition government, but was scrapped in February 2022 by the UBP-YDP-DP coalition led by the then Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoğlu.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel said, “With the multi-tariff application, it will be possible for our people to control their own consumption and to reduce their bills if they use it [electricity] within certain hours”.

He noted that Kib-Tek will announce full details of how the multi-tariff system can be used.

Yeniduzen