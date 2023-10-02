Monday, 2 October 2023

Private Turkish energy company AKSA, which supplies half of the TRNC’s electricity supply, is reportedly putting pressure on state energy supplier Kib-Tek to double the cost of electricity, Kibris Postasi reports.

Citing a comment made by a senior official inside Kib-Tek, there has been systematic political pressure on Kib-Tek to double its prices.

It was stated that Kib-Tek, which generates electricity at a cost of 8-10 USD-cent/kw, is being forced by some sectors to supply energy at a higher cost and that political pressures are systematically exerted on the organisation for this purpose.

It was learnt that behind the pressure is AKSA, which is trying to sell electricity at 18-20 USD-cent/kw, almost twice the current price.

Prime Minister Ünal Üstel’s reference to “cost” attracted attention.

Discussions about AKSA have been ongoing for a long time, with agreements and contracts that at times had been brought to the judiciary this year.

However, attention was drawn yesterday to the Prime Minister’s statement that they will sit at the table with AKSA in one year’s time to discuss the cost and agreement to supply electricity via cable.

Referring to “financial issues” the prime minister said, “We will discuss the cost. In five years, if electricity does not come via cable, the contract with AKSA will be terminated“.

Kibris Postasi