Kib-Tek Workers on Strike Today

  • 7:59 am

Tuesday, 12 April 2022

North Cyprus News - Kib-Tek Power Station
[Teknecik Power Station]
 Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (EL-SEN) is going on strike today, Kibris Postasi reported.

Leader of the union Kubilay Özkıraç, in a recent press statement, said that only technical breakdowns would be attended to and call centre teams would work during this time. On 7 April, the union leader said that the strike action would be indefinite.

The union said that the reason for the strike was the government policy of deliberately running Kib-Tek into the ground with the aim of privatising the institution, taking it out of public ownership.

Kibris Postasi

