Wednesday, 13 April 2022

The State Electrical Workers’ Union (El-Sen) is continuing its strike, Kibris Postasi reported.

Leader of the union Kubilay Özkıraç told TAK news agency that they are only attending to emergency breakdowns for the time being.

Asked when they will go back to work, the union leader said that no-one from the government had spoken to them. All power to government offices has been cut off, he said.

Özkıraç said, “We are ready for any kind of negotiation to reach a compromise, but no contact has been made so far. There is no state official who wants to meet with us.

“The government will decide how long it will continue. We are here”, he said.

El-Sen called a work stoppage yesterday on the grounds that “Cyprus Turkish Electricity Corporation (Kıb-Tek) was forced to sell below cost“. Among the reasons for El-Sen’s action were that no government subsidy had been in place, nothing had been done to remedy the institution’s production/distribution/transmission problems.

Furthermore an overseas capital group has been invited to our country to produce electricity. In short, the union wants Kib-Tek to be properly funded and to remain in state hands.

Kibris Postasi