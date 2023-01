Monday, 2 January 2023

The police have issued a statement regarding a total 75 kilos of cannabis in packages that were washed up on the beaches between 18 December 2022 and 1 January 2023, Yeniduzen reports.

The statement said that “It is important that those who see similar objects on the beaches inform the nearest police station without touching them“.

According to the police, the source of the cannabis packages has not been determined as yet.

Yeniduzen