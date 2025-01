Kudret Özersay, President of the People’s Party, met with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan during his visit to the TRNC. The meeting took place at the Turkish Embassy in Nicosia.

Hakan Fidan arrived in the TRNC yesterday for a series of talks. During his visit, he met with President Ersin Tatar, followed by a joint press conference.

Today, Foreign Minister Fidan also held discussions with Tufan Erhürman, the leader of the Republican Turkish Party.

