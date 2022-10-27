Thursday, 27 October 2022

The trial of three men accused of taking part in the street shooting of casino boss Halil Falyalı and his driver Murat Demirtaş this February continued on Wednesday, Yeniduzen reported.

Veysel Sare, Musa Çiçek and Ömer Tunç, the suspects of the murder cases appeared in court under extensive security measures.

The prosecution called for specialist in crime scene investigations officer Emre Taşdan, to give evidence.

Taşdan said that he had examined two fingerprints on a mobile phone found in the house where the defendants Veysel Sare and Musa Çiçek were staying in Alsancak. They were determined to be Musa Çiçek prints. Additionally, four fingerprint samples were taken from the vehicle belonging to Falyalı.

He also tested fingerprints on items left behind in a car hired by Mustafa Söylemez, used on the day of the shooting in Çatalköy. Söylemez left the car at Ercan Airport and returned to Turkey. He was later detained in Turkey by the authorities in connection with the murder of Falyalı.

The case was adjourned until Thursday morning.

Yeniduzen