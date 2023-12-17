Kyrenia Municipality organised a Christmas and New Year Market event in the centre of Kyrenia ahead of the New Year, BRT reports.

Santa was there to distribute gifts to children and crowds were entertained by the Kyrenia Tango Argentino dance show. Also performing was the Niyal Öztürk Trio.

Mayor of Kyrenia, Murat Şenkul, stated that Kyrenia is a city where people from different countries and cultures live together, and that the aim was to organize events reflecting the needs, traditions and cultures of this colourful mosaic in the city.

Mayron Şenkul that they try to organize such events throughout the year as often as possible.

The Christmas and New Year Market will open again on 23 and 24 December between 11.00-20.00 at Ramadan Cemil Square.

A New Year market was set up in Famagusta by the old Famagusta Foundation and Kaleiçi Mardo.

The market, which was held in the historical Namık Kemal Square, had stands where many foods, beverages, souvenirs and handmade handicrafts were offered for sale.

The sunny weather brought out the crowds who showed great interest in the event, which lasted all day.

BRTK