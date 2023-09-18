Monday, 18 September 2023

Restoration and renovation of Kyrenia old harbour is in its final phase, Kibris Gazetesi reports.

According to the director of Tosunoğlu Construction, Cenk Tosunoğlu, 2,000 square metres of parquet paving has been laid and the remaining 6-7,000 square metres will be completed by the end of September.

The restoration of Kyrenia old harbour began on 1 December, 2022 with the aim of completion in June of this year, however there were a number of disruptions. This has led to the harbour not being open during the main tourist season.

Delays in infrastructure were caused by Kib-Tek and the discovery of old train tracks. There was also a dispute regarding the type of surface to be laid on the ground. Workers began laying large concrete paving slabs, however, this work was halted and the slabs removed on the grounds that this material did not reflect the historical status of the harbour.

Local tradesmen and shop owners have been highly critical of the delays which has impacted their businesses.

