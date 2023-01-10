Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Mayor of Kyrenia Murat Şenkul shared photos of a street in Kyrenia one day apart.

The street, which was in darkness before, was illuminated after the municipality teams worked on the street lighting.

Şenkul explains: “In the photos below, you can see the result of the work done by the Municipality of Kyrenia between last night and this evening. Yes, there are still many dark avenues and streets, but we will make them all bright. The problem on the ring road occurred as a result of an accident and we will probably solve it by the end of the week together with KIBTEK without waiting for the Highways Department”.

Yeniduzen