Wednesday, 18 January 2023

Kyrenia Mayor Murat Şenkul has announced a series of decisions made by the Traffic Commission, Yeniduzen reports.

Two decisions in particular regarding traffic flow are as follows:

1 Enabling traffic from the east on Uğur Mumcu Boulevard to turn right onto Kubbeli Çeşme Sokak (towards the Oscar Hotel) at Turunc Restaurant for a one month trial and to observe any developments.

It is anticipated that the trial will begin on Monday, January 23, following the necessary studies.

2 Pedestrian crossing safety and speed bumps.

It has been decided to elevate the pedestrian crossings in the city in order to reduce traffic speed and increase pedestrian safety.

In addition, solar powered lights will be installed to illuminate pedestrian crossings.

