Kyrenia Mountain Road Closed Because of Ice: UPDATE

  • 13 hours ago

North Cyprus News - Snow on Road Police have warned of hazardous conditions on the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road and the Yenierenköy- Dipkarpaz main road caused by snow and hail, Yeniduzen reported this evening.

Motorists have been warned to drive with care and to keep their speeds down.

Yeniduzen goes on to report that the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road has been closed to traffic in both directions because of the icy road conditions.

Yeniduzen

UPDATE: Kibris Postasi reports that the Kyrenia-Değirmenlik mountain road was reopened to traffic this morning.

