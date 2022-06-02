Thursday, 2 June 2022

Following up a report published by Kibris Postasi, the Environmental Protection Department found that untreated wastewater had been discharged into the sea in the Kashgar region of Kyrenia, leading to a fine for Kyrenia municipality, Kibris Postasi reported.

On 1 June, 2022, teams from the Environmental Protection Department investigated the sea area and reported that untreated wastewater had been discharged into the sea due to a malfunction at Kyrenia municipality’s sewage treatment plant.

It was reported that repairs had been made to blocked pumps. However, Kyrenia Municipality was issued with a fine of 28,000 Turkish lira for polluting the enviroment.

