Friday, 10 November 2023

Road widening work on the Pile-Yiğitler road, which came to a halt last Monday, is an indication of more serious problems in the UN buffer zone, Kibris Postasi reports.

The newspaper cites an article in Greek Cypriot daily, ‘Phileleftheros’ which claimed that the problem in the buffer zone regarding Pile is much more serious than that which the United Nations (UN) wants to portray.

The cause of the problem is ownership of land belonging to the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots.

Phileleftheros recalled that the work stopped last Monday after complaints from the Turkish Cypriot side. It conveyed the statement made by the UN Peacekeeping Force Spokesperson Aleem Siddique in Cyprus yesterday, saying that calm prevails in Pile.

Siddique added that the UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative in Cyprus and the Chief of the UNFICYP Mission, Colin Stewart, continues his meetings with both sides and replied to the question of whether there are any developments regarding the works in Pile by saying, “Calm prevails, and there has been no change since yesterday“.

Siddique also stated that Stewart continues his contacts with the parties to solve the problem.

Property Title

Greek Cypriot Deputy Government Spokesperson Yannis Andonios claimed in a statement to Alpha Newspaper Group yesterday that the issue of Pile touches on the principle of the title deeds.

Andonios claimed that on the site where development works are planned, there is a dispute as to whether the land belongs to the Greek Cypriot side or to the Turkish Cypriots state.

Kibris Postasi