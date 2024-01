The first heavy rains of the year have caused landslides and rockfalls on some roads, Yeniduzen reports.

The police and local authorities have warned citizens about adverse weather conditions.

Some roads have been closed because of landslides and rockfall caused by heavy rains.

Municipal teams are carrying out intensive work to clear the roads in many areas.

Yesterday, the Met Office announced that the rainy weather will continue. While sleet is expected to fall on high ground tomorrow morning.

Yeniduzen