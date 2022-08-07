Sunday, 7 August, 2022

A fire that broke out near the Kouris Reservoir in Limassol on Saturday afternoon has been brought under control, Yeniduzen reported.

Fire Brigades from Limassol, Nicosia and Paphos were deployed as was the “Disaster Fighting Special Unit” (EMAK) to quell the flames which were fanned by strong winds.

According to Cyprus Mail, three aircraft and two leased helicopters were mobilised while two more helicopters from the British bases were also deployed.

A digger and a water tanker from the local municipality were used to fight the fire.

The fire-fighting effort was made more difficult because of the rough terrain, dried grass and vegetation and strong winds fanning the flames.

After five hours, the fire, which burnt two square kilometres of land, was brought under control, but firemen monitored the area overnight in case it reignited because of strong winds in the area.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Mail