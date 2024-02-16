LGC News logo

Large Haul of Illegal Tobacco Products Seized

A large quantity of illegal tobacco products, especially cigars, have been seized by government authorities, Kibris Postasi reports.

According to information obtained by Kibris Postasi, checks conducted nationwide by the Crime Prevention Department affiliated with the Police General Directorate targeted unlicensed tobacco and alcohol sales outlets.

As a result of the inspections, numerous illegal tobacco products, primarily cigars, were seized.

While the police are expected to continue their inspections, the Basic Health Services Department affiliated with the Ministry of Health occasionally seizes many illegal and expired goods through its inspections.

Kibris Postasi

